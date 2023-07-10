Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. New Street Research upped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

MU stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day moving average of $60.89. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,034,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Micron Technology by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,722,000 after buying an additional 4,101,975 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

