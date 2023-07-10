SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

Shares of SCWX opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.95. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $94.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 12,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $118,939.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 115,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,206.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 101,875 shares of company stock valued at $813,787 over the last three months. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in SecureWorks by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

