Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $94.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.56.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 2,103,300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 58,579 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

