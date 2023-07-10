Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.20.
Viasat Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Viasat news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,279 shares of company stock valued at $55,996 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 47.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,292,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,989,000 after purchasing an additional 452,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,194,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 154,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,724,000 after purchasing an additional 342,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 14.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,971,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,582,000 after purchasing an additional 253,239 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Viasat
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
