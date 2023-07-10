Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.20.

Viasat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.41 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $666.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.47 million. Viasat had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 35.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viasat will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viasat news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,279 shares of company stock valued at $55,996 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 47.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,292,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,989,000 after purchasing an additional 452,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,194,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 154,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,724,000 after purchasing an additional 342,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 14.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,971,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,582,000 after purchasing an additional 253,239 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

