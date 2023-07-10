Berenberg Bank Cuts Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Price Target to GBX 270

Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.55) to GBX 270 ($3.43) in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Adriatic Metals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Adriatic Metals Price Performance

Shares of ADMLF stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. Adriatic Metals has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

