Morgan Stanley Cuts Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $84.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.1 %

EXPD opened at $118.90 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $122.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.19.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.