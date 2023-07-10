CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.88.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $33.30 on Thursday. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CSX by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CSX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after buying an additional 2,940,824 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

