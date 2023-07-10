BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Given New $28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.20.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BRP opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $33.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at BRP Group

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $330.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.19 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. Equities research analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $44,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $493,935.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BRP Group by 226.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 676,337 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BRP Group in the first quarter worth $16,947,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BRP Group by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 608,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 300,277 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BRP Group by 44.4% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 777,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 238,882 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BRP Group by 54.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 187,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group

(Free Report)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.