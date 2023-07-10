Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives C$83.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$83.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TOU shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. CIBC cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 4.2 %

TOU opened at C$64.01 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$52.34 and a one year high of C$84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$59.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.32 by C($1.59). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 60.33%. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.3333333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 9.00%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Free Report

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.