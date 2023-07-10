Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) versus Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Financial Survey

Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Free Report) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Li Ning and Bowlero’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Ning N/A N/A N/A ($0.56) -8.86 Bowlero $911.71 million 2.15 -$29.93 million ($0.42) -26.90

Li Ning has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bowlero. Bowlero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Li Ning, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

20.9% of Li Ning shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.7% of Bowlero shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Li Ning and Bowlero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Ning N/A N/A N/A Bowlero -5.26% -1,325.87% 5.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Li Ning and Bowlero, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Ning 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bowlero 0 0 8 0 3.00

Bowlero has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 81.42%. Given Bowlero’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bowlero is more favorable than Li Ning.

Summary

Bowlero beats Li Ning on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand. It also develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and/or sells outdoor sports products under the AIGLE brand; table tennis products under the Double Happiness brand name; fashionable fitness products for dance and yoga under the Danskin brand; and badminton products under the Kason brand name. The company also provides administrative and property management services. It operates conventional stores, flagship stores, China LI-NING stores, factory outlets, and multi-brand stores under the LI-NING brand. Li Ning Company Limited was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

