Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) versus Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Critical Review

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group 38.26% 29.36% 10.13% Ascent Solar Technologies -2,758.13% -2,235.12% -164.73%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $326.94 million 11.97 $127.61 million $0.91 25.32 Ascent Solar Technologies $780,801.00 5.46 -$19.75 million ($0.64) -0.18

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Ascent Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Shoals Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies. Ascent Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Shoals Technologies Group and Ascent Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 1 4 8 0 2.54 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus price target of $31.63, suggesting a potential upside of 37.30%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

(Free Report)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

