Head to Head Analysis: GRI Bio (GRI) and The Competition

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Free Report) is one of 968 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare GRI Bio to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GRI Bio and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get GRI Bio alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GRI Bio $100,000.00 -$7.02 million -0.18 GRI Bio Competitors $8.65 billion $233.79 million -3.42

GRI Bio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GRI Bio. GRI Bio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GRI Bio has a beta of -1.3, meaning that its stock price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GRI Bio’s rivals have a beta of 0.88, meaning that their average stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

8.7% of GRI Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of GRI Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

GRI Bio pays an annual dividend of 1.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 44.2%. GRI Bio pays out -8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 74.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. GRI Bio is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares GRI Bio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GRI Bio N/A -301.20% -144.30% GRI Bio Competitors -2,457.32% -869.07% -33.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GRI Bio and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GRI Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A GRI Bio Competitors 4397 16021 41285 765 2.62

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 155.40%. Given GRI Bio’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GRI Bio has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About GRI Bio

(Free Report)

GRI Bio, Inc., a development stage biotech company, develops Natural Killer T (NKT) cell-based therapies for liver disease and autoimmunity. Its program includes GRI-0621, an inhibitor of type 1 NKT cells that develops as an oral therapeutic for liver disease. GRI Bio, Inc. was formerly know as Glycoregimmune, Inc. GRI Bio, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GRI Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRI Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.