Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given New $58.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of GSHD opened at $59.92 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $71.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 74,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,092,224.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,605.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 74,054 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,092,224.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,605.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 13,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $777,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,504 shares of company stock worth $14,700,625 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 62.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,690 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $16,781,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after buying an additional 437,576 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after buying an additional 351,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after buying an additional 300,185 shares during the last quarter.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

