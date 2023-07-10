Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

NYSE:BDC opened at $95.58 on Friday. Belden has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Belden will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.12%.

In other news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,593 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Belden by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 428,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,180,000 after buying an additional 184,997 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Belden by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,489,000 after purchasing an additional 30,978 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

