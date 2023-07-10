StockNews.com Upgrades Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MCO. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an initiates rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $313.27.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO opened at $339.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.30 and a 200 day moving average of $309.19. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $351.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

