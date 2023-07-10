Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Belden Price Performance

NYSE:BDC opened at $95.58 on Friday. Belden has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Belden will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Belden

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.12%.

In other news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,593 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Belden

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Belden by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 40.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Belden by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth $762,000.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Stories

