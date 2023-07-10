Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Ingersoll Rand from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.71. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.94%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after buying an additional 116,017 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,608,000 after buying an additional 143,977 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

