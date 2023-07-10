Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE IR opened at $64.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile



Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

