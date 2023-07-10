Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $313.27.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $339.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $351.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.30 and its 200 day moving average is $309.19.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,280,000 after acquiring an additional 210,068 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in Moody’s by 12.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,192 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,873,000 after acquiring an additional 85,268 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.