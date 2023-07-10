Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

Life Storage Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LSI stock opened at $132.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.30. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $146.66.

Insider Activity at Life Storage

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Storage

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,977,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,037 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $245,138,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

