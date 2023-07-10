Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

EXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44. Exelon has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Exelon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,515,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,655,000 after purchasing an additional 263,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Exelon by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

