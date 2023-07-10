StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of Navios Maritime stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. Navios Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 97.48% and a net margin of 31.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Navios Maritime by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Navios Maritime by 73.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

