Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

CHK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHK opened at $82.15 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,936,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,358,000 after acquiring an additional 166,911 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,918,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 2,714,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,425,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,662,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,232,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

