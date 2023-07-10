Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Argo Group International Price Performance

Shares of ARGO opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.52. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.90 million. Analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

