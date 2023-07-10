Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a market cap of $368.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.79. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $33.11.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 27.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 135,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 30,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.