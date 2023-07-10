Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Trading Up 1.0 %

SAR stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $325.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.33. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $32.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 2,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,423,542.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

(Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.