Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group Stock Performance

Orion Group stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $92.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Orion Group by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 25,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Orion Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in Orion Group in the first quarter worth about $417,000. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.