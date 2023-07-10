Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

NYSE ARGO opened at $29.65 on Friday. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.90 million. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Argo Group International by 1,128.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 185,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 170,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 385.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 264,412 shares in the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter worth about $80,747,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

