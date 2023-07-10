StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMPE stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202,574 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,127 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.