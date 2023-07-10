StockNews.com Downgrades Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GENC opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.04 million, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. Gencor Industries has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $15.81.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 82.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 48,784 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gencor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,103 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 129.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 32,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 18.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

