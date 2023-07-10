Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHBFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $368.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.79. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.11.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHBFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 27.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,051,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.