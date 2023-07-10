Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $368.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.79. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.11.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 27.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,051,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.