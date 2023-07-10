Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Gencor Industries Stock Up 1.1 %
GENC stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $231.04 million, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.52.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter.
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
