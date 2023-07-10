Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Gencor Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

GENC stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $231.04 million, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries

About Gencor Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Gencor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Gencor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Gencor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

