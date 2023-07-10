Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAR. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

SAR stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $325.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.33. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $28.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 133.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saratoga Investment

In other Saratoga Investment news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 689,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,423,542.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

(Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.