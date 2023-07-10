Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $40.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average is $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. On average, analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 805.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,380,000 after buying an additional 6,695,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $264,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,726,000 after buying an additional 5,584,672 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,084,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,621,000 after buying an additional 5,139,440 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

