Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of AINC opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $19.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. Analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

