Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Down 0.3 %

ENSV opened at $0.29 on Friday. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth $334,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Enservco by 220.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enservco by 852.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Enservco by 87.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the period. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

