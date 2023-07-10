Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
ENSV opened at $0.29 on Friday. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
