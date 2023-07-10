Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spok from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Spok Stock Performance

Spok stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $237.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.31. Spok has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

Spok Dividend Announcement

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.18 million during the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spok by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 185,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Spok by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 56,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Spok by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Spok by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Spok during the 1st quarter worth $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Featured Articles

