Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

Life Storage Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $132.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,037 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

