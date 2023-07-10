Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spok from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Spok Price Performance

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.31. Spok has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74.

Spok Dividend Announcement

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.18 million for the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

Institutional Trading of Spok

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Spok by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 535,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spok by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 26,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Featured Articles

