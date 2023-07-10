Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.22.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

About Enservco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth $334,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Enservco by 220.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enservco by 852.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Enservco during the first quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Enservco by 87.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.