Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

MBRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $16.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

