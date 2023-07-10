Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Orion Group stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $92.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

Institutional Trading of Orion Group

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.47 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Orion Group by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

