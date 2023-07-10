Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of Navios Maritime stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 97.48% and a net margin of 31.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Navios Maritime by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 73.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

