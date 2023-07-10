Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Navios Maritime Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Navios Maritime stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 97.48% and a net margin of 31.38%.
Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime
Navios Maritime Company Profile
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Navios Maritime
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.