StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. Ashford has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

