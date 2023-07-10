Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives C$7.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.56.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEL. Scotiabank raised shares of Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$6.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$4.29 and a one year high of C$6.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.29.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.10). Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of C$139.57 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.3482866 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

