ATB Capital Cuts Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$13.75

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.18.

Enerflex stock opened at C$9.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.56. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$4.99 and a twelve month high of C$10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.52.

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$825.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$726.80 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 1.1026895 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -10.75%.

In related news, Senior Officer Philip Antoni John Pyle sold 12,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total transaction of C$98,253.03. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

