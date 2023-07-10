Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 199.40 ($2.53).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 250 ($3.17) to GBX 225 ($2.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 213 ($2.70) to GBX 187 ($2.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 150 ($1.90) to GBX 140 ($1.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of Synthomer stock opened at GBX 77.65 ($0.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.08. The stock has a market cap of £362.89 million, a PE ratio of -1,294.17, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.54. Synthomer has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 240.02 ($3.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In other Synthomer news, insider Michael Willome bought 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £39,960 ($50,717.10). 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

