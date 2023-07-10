Brokerages Set Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target at $30.38

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VBTX shares. TheStreet cut Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Veritex has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $33.94.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.65 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,554 shares in the company, valued at $530,548.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,148.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at $448,098.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,548.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,672 shares of company stock valued at $81,523 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. CWM LLC increased its position in Veritex by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Veritex by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

