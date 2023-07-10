Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.72.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$12.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.43. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.79 and a twelve month high of C$15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

