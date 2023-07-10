Analysts Set Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Target Price at $44.75

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of analysts have commented on ABCB shares. Stephens started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Millard Choate purchased 7,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.38 per share, for a total transaction of $250,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Millard Choate bought 7,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $250,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at $250,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William D. Mckendry bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.14 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,134 shares in the company, valued at $908,238.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 39,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,526. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,256,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,166,000 after purchasing an additional 91,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158,489 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,932,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,846,000 after acquiring an additional 87,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after acquiring an additional 488,485 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCB stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $39.46.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.